New Issue-NAB prices 425 mln stg 2016 FRN

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 425 million sterling
Maturity Date November 12, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NAB, Nomura & RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
