New Issue-NAB prices 425 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NAB prices 425 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 425 million sterling

Maturity Date November 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 48bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 48bp

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NAB, Nomura & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0992710359

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
