New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln rand to 2018 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 23, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.95
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 25 Cent (M&U)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.775 billion
rand when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.