New Issue-ESB prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ESB prices 300 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ESB Finance Ltd

Guarantor Electricity Supply Board

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 12, 2024

Coupon 3.494 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.495 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.6bp

over the 2 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0992646918

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

