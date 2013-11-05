FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Hypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN
November 5, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Nordea Hypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordea Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 11, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 14bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 14bp

Payment Date November 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005392834

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

