New Issue-L-Bank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Gmbh
(L-Bank)
Guarantor German Federal State of Banden-Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 97.692
Reoffer price 97.692
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilt
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 400 million
sterling when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue