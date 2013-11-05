New Issue-L-Bank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg Gmbh

(L-Bank)

Guarantor German Federal State of Banden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 97.692

Reoffer price 97.692

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the gilt

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 400 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0914294623

