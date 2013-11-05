New Issue-First Gulf Bank prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower First Gulf Bank P.J.S.C

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 14, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.274

Reoffer price 99.274

Yield 3.405 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 200.4bp

over the UST

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup , Deutsche Bank, FGB & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0992167865

