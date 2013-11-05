New Issue-IFC prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 15, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.834
Reoffer price 99.834
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB & SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP