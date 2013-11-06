FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's BIDV Jan-Sept net profit doubles to $147 mln
November 6, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam's BIDV Jan-Sept net profit doubles to $147 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - BIDV, Vietnam’s third-biggest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its net profit for January-September nearly doubled from the same period in 2012 to 3.1 trillion dong ($147 million) thanks to higher earnings in securities trading.

The Hanoi-based Bank of Investment and Development of Vietnam, which is seeking a stock listing licence, made 312 billion dong profit from trading shares in the nine-month period, compared with a loss of nearly 22 billion dong in the same time last year, it said in a statement. ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)

