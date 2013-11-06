New Issue-DSM prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Koninklijke DSM NV
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
