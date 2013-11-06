New Issue-BSH prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.423
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88.6bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.