New Issue Coca-Cola Amatil prices A$100 mln 202 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Coca-Cola Amatil
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date November 25, 2020
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.194
Reoffer Yield 5.14 pct
Spread 86 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Parbas & CBA
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.