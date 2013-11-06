New Issue-Nordea Bank adds 275 mln sfr to 2018 bond

Nov.06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.2

Reoffer price 100.7

Yield 0.726 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0207960649

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.