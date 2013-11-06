New Issue-Nordea Bank adds 275 mln sfr to 2018 bond

Nov.06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 25, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 101.2
Reoffer price 100.7
Yield 0.726 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
Swiss francs when fungible
