New Issue- FMO prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
November 6, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- FMO prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor

Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.(FMO)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.966

Yield 1.257 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.6bp

Over the October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & Rabobank International

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0993154748

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
