New Issue- Westpac prices 800 mln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date November 10, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 33bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura & WBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.