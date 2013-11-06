New Issue- Westpac prices 800 mln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date November 10, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 33bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura & WBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.