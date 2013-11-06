FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NIB adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013

New Issue-NIB adds 100 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.603

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the gilts

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 350 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0856643522

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

