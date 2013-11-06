New Issue-Empresa Nacional prices 215 mln sfr 2018 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Empresa Nacional Del Petroleo
Issue Amount 215 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 05, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 100.335
Reoffer price 99.885
Payment Date December 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
