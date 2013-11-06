New Issue-Empresa Nacional prices 215 mln sfr 2018 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Empresa Nacional Del Petroleo

Issue Amount 215 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 05, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 100.335

Reoffer price 99.885

Payment Date December 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0228199243

Data supplied by International Insider.