New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor The Financial Market Stabilisation

Fund of The Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.629

Yield 0.5 pct

Spread Minus 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.7bp

over the 1.25 pct 2016 OBL#161

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Unidisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0993452688

