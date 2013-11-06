FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Erste Group prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Erste Group prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Group

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.406

Spread 74 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.2bp

over the 3.325 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Group & HSBC

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0993272862

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.