New Issue-Erste Group prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Erste Group
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 13, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.406
Spread 74 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.2bp
over the 3.325 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Group & HSBC
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
