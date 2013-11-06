New Issue-Erste Group prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Erste Group

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 13, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.406

Spread 74 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.2bp

over the 3.325 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Erste Group & HSBC

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0993272862

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue