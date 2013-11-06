New Issue-IADB prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.589

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & SCB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0993756807

