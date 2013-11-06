FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banco De Chile prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond
November 6, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Banco De Chile prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco De Chile

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 03, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.251

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0228207574

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

