New Issue-Transnet prices 5.0 bln rand 2021 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Transnet SOC Ltd
Issue Amount 5.0 billion rand
Maturity Date May 13, 2021
Coupon 9.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 9.5 pct
Payment Date November 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 2.2(M) - 20(k)
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Regs ISIN XS0992645274
Data supplied by International Insider.