New Issue-Transnet prices 5.0 bln rand 2021 bond

Nov 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Transnet SOC Ltd

Issue Amount 5.0 billion rand

Maturity Date May 13, 2021

Coupon 9.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 9.5 pct

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 2.2(M) - 20(k)

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Regs ISIN XS0992645274

144A ISIN XS0993822013

Data supplied by International Insider.