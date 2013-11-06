FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- World bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond
November 6, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- World bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development - IBRD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.887

Spread 15.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL

Payment Date November 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs

International, Banca Akros, DZ Bank & Nomura SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.10 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0993228534

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

