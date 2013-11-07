FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rating on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook remains negative
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

TEXT-S&P rating on India affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 -

OVERVIEW

* India’s institutional strengths and high international reserves support our investment-grade rating on India.

* However, we note a marked slowdown in real growth, which complicates the government’s debt dynamics and ability to implement reforms.

* We are affirming our ‘BBB-/A-3’ sovereign credit rating on India.

* The outlook remains negative, indicating that we may lower the rating to speculative grade next year if the government that takes office after the general election does not appear capable of reversing India’s low economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.