New Issue-BFCM prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 56bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 56bp

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.