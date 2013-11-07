New Issue-BFCM prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA (BFCM)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 56bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 56bp
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
