New Issue-Munhyp adds 125 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Munhyp adds 125 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank (Munhyp)

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.517

Yield 1.016 pct

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.1bp

over the October 2018 OBL#1

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, DZ Bank, Helaba, Nomura & NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000MHB11J1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
