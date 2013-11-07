New Issue- Danone SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danone SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.92

Reoffer yield 2.261 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, JPMorgan,

RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011625409

