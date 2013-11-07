New Issue- General Mills prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower General Mills Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 16, 2020

Coupon 2.1 pct

Reoffer price 99.981

Reoffer yield 2.103 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102bp

2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank,

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Rabobank & Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0993266625

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue