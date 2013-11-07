New Issue-Rabobank prices NZ$100 mln 2018 bond

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date November 21, 2018
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 100.981
Reoffer price 99.356
Yield 5.275 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.