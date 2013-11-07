FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rabobank prices NZ$100 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rabobank prices NZ$100 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date November 21, 2018

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 100.981

Reoffer price 99.356

Yield 5.275 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0994024312

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
