New Issue-EBRD prices 3.0 bln Russian ruble 2016 FRN
November 7, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EBRD prices 3.0 bln Russian ruble 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on thursday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) EBRD.UL

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 3-month ROISFIX + 35bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10

ISIN XS0992856137

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

