New Issue-EBRD prices 3.0 bln Russian ruble 2016 FRN

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) EBRD.UL

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 3-month ROISFIX + 35bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBI

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 10

ISIN XS0992856137

