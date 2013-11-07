FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Iccrea Banca prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Iccrea Banca SPA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 99.859

Reoffer price 99.859

Yield 3.0 pct

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Medio, RBI & Aletti

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0994224672

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

