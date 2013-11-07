New Issue- Iccrea Banca prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Iccrea Banca SPA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 2.95 pct

Issue price 99.859

Reoffer price 99.859

Yield 3.0 pct

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Medio, RBI & Aletti

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0994224672

