New Issue-Landshypotek adds 100 mln SEK to 2018 bond

Nov 07 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Payment Date November 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 2.35 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN SE0005364593

