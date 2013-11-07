New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 FRN

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2021
Coupon 6-month euribor + 33bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month euribor + 33bp
Payment Date November 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.