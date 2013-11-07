New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln rand 2017 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.365

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.