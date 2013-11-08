New Issue- VPB prices $200 mln 2016 bond

Nov 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower VPB Funding Ltd (VPB)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price 100
Yield 9.0 pct
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Otkritie
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes RegS, Sr Unsecured Notes
