New Issue-kommunalbanken adds A$50 mln to 2023 Bond

Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date April 17, 2023
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 95.713
Yield 5.1275 pct
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 - 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$400 million
When fungible
