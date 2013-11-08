FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-kommunalbanken adds A$50 mln to 2023 Bond
November 8, 2013 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-kommunalbanken adds A$50 mln to 2023 Bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 95.713

Yield 5.1275 pct

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 - 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$400 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
