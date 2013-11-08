New Issue-Health Care prices 550 mln stg 2028 bond

Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Health Care REIT, Inc
Issue Amount 550 million sterling
Maturity Date November 20, 2028
Coupon 4.8 pct
Reoffer price 98.599
Spread 178 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing New York
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue