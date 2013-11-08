FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Health Care prices 550 mln stg 2028 bond
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Health Care prices 550 mln stg 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Health Care REIT, Inc

Issue Amount 550 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2028

Coupon 4.8 pct

Reoffer price 98.599

Spread 178 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing New York

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0994433836

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
