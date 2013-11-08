FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BremerLB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (BremerLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2018

Coupon 6-month euribor + 28bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month euribor + 28bp

Payment Date November 14, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BremerLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000BRL9220

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

