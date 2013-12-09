New Issue-Korea Land and Housing adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

Dec 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Korea Land and Housing Corporation
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 18, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutche Bank, HSBC, RBS & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 400 million Swiss francs
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.