New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Dec 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.997

Yield 2.251 pct

Spread 158 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.7bp

Over the OBL 161

Payment Date December 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, DZ BAnk & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.