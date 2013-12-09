New Issue-Eutelsat prices 930 mln euro 2020 bond

Dec 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Eutelsat SA
Issue Amount 930 million euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.289
Reoffer yield 2.753 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.4bp
Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR
Payment Date December 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, MUSI & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Data supplied by International Insider.