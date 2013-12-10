New Issue- McDonald's prices 350 mln euro 2025 bond

Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower McDonald’s Corporation
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.251
Reoffer yield 2.95 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.4bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date December 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law New York
