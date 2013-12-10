New Issue- NWB prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under Issuer’s DIP programme
Reg S ISIN XS1005238925
