New Issue- NWB prices $500 mln 2015 FRN
December 10, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- NWB prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under Issuer’s DIP programme

144A ISIN US63983TAM71

Reg S ISIN XS1005238925

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

