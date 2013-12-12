New Issue-Rabobank prices Multi tranche deal

Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on thursday.
Borrower Rabobank International Holding BV
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 31.6 billion yen
Maturity Date December 19, 2016
Coupon 0.377 pct
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 29.9 billion yen
Maturity Date December 19, 2018
Coupon 0.557 pct
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 14.1 billion yen
Maturity Date December 19, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 22bp
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 13.5 billion yen
Maturity Date December 19, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 16bp
Reoffer price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date December 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Mizuho
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Japan
