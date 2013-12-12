FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rabobank prices Multi tranche deal
December 12, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rabobank prices Multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on thursday.

Borrower Rabobank International Holding BV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 31.6 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 0.377 pct

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 29.9 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 0.557 pct

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 14.1 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 22bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 13.5 billion yen

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 16bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Mizuho

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Japan

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
