New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landsbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 12, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.87

Reoffer price 99.87

Yield 1.033 pct

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2M68

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
