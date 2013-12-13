New Issue-Landshypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Dec 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on friday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 19, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
