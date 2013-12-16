FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SN-SE Asia Stocks-Down on tapering concerns; Philippines bucks trend
#Financials
December 16, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

SN-SE Asia Stocks-Down on tapering concerns; Philippines bucks trend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
eased on Monday as investors turned cautious over the possible
tapering of U.S. stimulus ahead of a key Federal Reserve
meeting, with Indonesian shares leading the fall, while the
Philippines bucked the trend after a positive outlook by
Moody's.
    The Indonesian index slid 0.89 percent, led by
agriculture shares, which dropped 2.14 percent, and
blue-chip stocks, which were down 1 percent.
    Trading volumes in Jakarta are expected to slow down ahead
of the Fed's decision, as the market is now pricing in the
possibility of tapering, either this month or the next, Trimegah
Securities said in a note on Monday.
    The Philippine main index rose 0.8 percent, after
Moody's Investors Service said it is maintaining its positive
outlook on the country's banking system for the next 12 to 18
months. 
    In Bangkok, the benchmark SET index slid nearly 0.7
percent. Markets in Singapore and Malaysia were
down more than 0.25 percent each. 
    
For Asian Companies click; (Full Story) For South East Asia Hot
Stock reports, click; .SI .KL .BK

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
Change at 0621 GMT
    
 Market          Current          Prev Close      Pct Move
                                                  
 TR SE Asia               387.44          387.44      -0.30
 Index*                                           
 Singapore               3053.70         3053.70      -0.40
                                                  
 Kuala Lumpur            1835.67         1835.67      -0.25
                                                  
 Bangkok                 1331.99         1331.99      -0.68
                                                  
 Jakarta                 5816.10         5816.10       0.85
                                                  
 Manila                  4137.58         4137.58      -0.89
                                                  
 Ho Chi Minh              504.40          504.40      -0.33

