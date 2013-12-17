FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehringer's blood clot drug shows promise in broader use trial
December 17, 2013

Boehringer's blood clot drug shows promise in broader use trial

Dec 17 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said its popular drug to prevent blood clots was found to be as effective as the standard blood thinner in a trial for broader use.

Dabigatran, whose brand name is Pradaxa, is approved to prevent blood clots caused by irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

The drug was being tested in a late-stage study to prevent deep vein thrombosis, or blood clots in the deep veins of the legs, and pulmonary embolism, or clots in the lungs. The trial tested the drug against standard blood thinner, warfarin.

Dabigatran is awaiting U.S. approval for the broader use.

The drug faces competition from Johnson & Johnson’s Xarelto and Pfizer Inc’s Eliquis.

Xarelto is approved to prevent deep vein thrombosis and lung clots, while Eliquis, which Pfizer markets along with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, is awaiting U.S. approval for the new indication.

