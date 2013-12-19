New Issue- AFDB adds A$75 mln to 2024 bond

Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)

Issue Amount A$75 million

Maturity Date March 6, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Spread 74.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ACGB

Payment Date January 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$375 million

when fungible

