New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

December 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 22, 2023
Coupon 2.150 pct
Issue price 99.84
Reoffer price 99.84
Yield 2.168 pct
Payment Date December 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Data supplied by International Insider.