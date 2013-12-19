FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2013

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 22, 2023

Coupon 2.150 pct

Issue price 99.84

Reoffer price 99.84

Yield 2.168 pct

Payment Date December 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL3157

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
