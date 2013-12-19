New Issue- EIB adds dual tranche deal

Dec 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 91.690
Payment Date January 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total 445 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 25, 2019
Coupon 8.50 pct
Issue price 99.865
Payment Date January 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.600 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Notes The issue size will total 105 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Common terms
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.